Naachiaar First Look - Suriya On Wife Jyothika's Film: You're Blessed And Deserve The Best

Jo you're always blessed and deserve the best!! Can't be more happier to tweet First Look of Bala Anna's #Naachiaar#Jyotika#DirectorBalapic.twitter.com/1yk43mEqAR ? Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 28, 2017

Actor Suriya shared the first look of his wife Jyothika's upcoming filmon social media on Tuesday. Jyothika will work with director Bala in the film and a day after the announcement both Jyothika and Bala occupied the top trending spots on Google. Suriya, 41, whose latest filmwas a hit, shared a message for Jyothika along with the poster of. he captioned the film's poster as: "Jo you're always blessed and deserve the best!! Can't be more happier to tweet First Look of Bala Anna's #Naachiaar #Jyotika #DirectorBala (sic)." Bala has produced Suriya and Jyothika's 2005 filmJyothika was last seen in Tamil film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Suriya . She returned to the big screen after a gap of four years. Jyothika has also signed up for Magalir Mattum , also produced by Suriya.Recently, Jyothika reportedly walked out of actor Vijay's 61st film , which is still being filmed. The actress cited date issues and was later replaced byactress Nithya Menen. Together, Jyothika and Vijay made 2003's Tamil action dramaand 2000's love storyJyothika and Suriya are co-stars of films likeand. They got married in September 2006 and are parents to 9-year-old daughter Diya and son five-year-old son, Dev.Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in(or) and is currently filming