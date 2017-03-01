Advertisement
Naachiaar First Look - Suriya On Wife Jyothika's Film: You're Blessed And Deserve The Best

"Jo you're always blessed and deserve the best!! Can't be happier to tweet first look of Bala Anna's #Naachiaar," tweeted Suriya

  | March 01, 2017 10:40 IST (New Delhi)
Jyothika

Jyothika in Naachiaar. (Image courtesy: Suriya_offl)

Actor Suriya shared the first look of his wife Jyothika's upcoming film Naachiaar on social media on Tuesday. Jyothika will work with director Bala in the film and a day after the announcement both Jyothika and Bala occupied the top trending spots on Google. Suriya, 41, whose latest film Singam 3 was a hit, shared a message for Jyothika along with the poster of Naachiaar. he captioned the film's poster as: "Jo you're always blessed and deserve the best!! Can't be more happier to tweet First Look of Bala Anna's #Naachiaar #Jyotika #DirectorBala (sic)." Bala has produced Suriya and Jyothika's 2005 film Maayavi.

Here's the first look of Jyothika's film with director Bala:
 

Jyothika was last seen in Tamil film 36 Vayadhinile, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Suriya. She returned to the big screen after a gap of four years. Jyothika has also signed up for Magalir Mattum, also produced by Suriya.

Recently, Jyothika reportedly walked out of actor Vijay's 61st film, which is still being filmed. The actress cited date issues and was later replaced by Iru Mugan actress Nithya Menen. Together, Jyothika and Vijay made 2003's Tamil action drama Thirumalai and 2000's love story Kushi.

Jyothika and Suriya are co-stars of films like Poovellam Kettuppar, Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Maayavi, June R and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. They got married in September 2006 and are parents to 9-year-old daughter Diya and son five-year-old son, Dev.

Meanwhile, Suriya was last seen in Si3 (or Singam 3) and is currently filming Thaana Serndha Kootam.

