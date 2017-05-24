Naga Chaitanya 'Enjoys' Being Asked About His Wedding To Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya revealed few details of his much-awaited wedding in an interview to Telugu Cinema earlier this month. "We will announce the full details once everything is finalised. But the marriage will take place in October as per our traditions and her family traditions," he said.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got engaged in a star-studded ceremony in January this year and will reportedly have a destination wedding. The duo met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave, which marked their first movie together. Of dating Samantha, Naga Chaitanya had told news agency IANS: "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2017 schedule includes movies like Irumbu Thirai, Raju Gari Gadhi 2, Aneethi Kathaigal and Vijay 61. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has Ra Randoi Veduka Chuddam and NC14 in the pipeline.
