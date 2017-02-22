Advertisement
HomeRegional

Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni's Wedding To Shriya Bhupal Reportedly Called Off

The guests who were to attend Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal's wedding in Italy have been informed about the decision

  | February 22, 2017 07:58 IST (New Delhi)
Akhil Akkineni

Akhil and Shriya got engaged in December 2016. (Image courtesy: Nagarjuna Akkineni)

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil's wedding to Hyderabad-based fashion designer Shriya Bhupal has reportedly been called off, according to The New Indian Express. Akhil Akkineni got engaged to Shriya, granddaughter of industrialist GVK Reddy, in a lavish ceremony in December last year. Sources now told the daily that both families have mutually called off the wedding and guests, who were to attend Akhil and Shriya's destination wedding in Italy, have been informed about the decision. However, the families have neither disclosed the reason for calling off the wedding nor have they released an official statement on the matter. The couple was reportedly all set to get married in May this year.

"Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled," a source told The New Indian Express. One of the invitees told The New Indian Express: "All was well until last week."

Shriya and her family attended Akhil's elder brother Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony in January. Naga Chaitanya is engaged to his Ye Maaya Chesave co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
 

Akhil and Shriya had been seeing each other for almost two years before they got engaged in December. Akhil debuted in films in 2015 film Akhil and will be next seen in this year's film directed by Vikram Kumar. Shriya, who reportedly graduated from Parasons School of Design from New York, is owner of designer label Shriya Som and has worked with actresses Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Highlights

  • Akhil and Shriya were dating for 2 years before they got engaged
  • Their destination wedding in Italy was planned for May
  • Guests have been informed and have been asked not to make reservations
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement