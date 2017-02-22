Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni's Wedding To Shriya Bhupal Reportedly Called Off

"Messages went out last Saturday to guests to cancel their programme. No reason was given. Those who were about to book tickets were advised not to go ahead. Even the tickets booked by both families have been cancelled," a source told The New Indian Express. One of the invitees told The New Indian Express: "All was well until last week."
Shriya and her family attended Akhil's elder brother Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony in January. Naga Chaitanya is engaged to his Ye Maaya Chesave co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
#Chaisam...can't express my happiness in words!! pic.twitter.com/ImcCJl1Hq7? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
Akhil and Shriya had been seeing each other for almost two years before they got engaged in December. Akhil debuted in films in 2015 film Akhil and will be next seen in this year's film directed by Vikram Kumar. Shriya, who reportedly graduated from Parasons School of Design from New York, is owner of designer label Shriya Som and has worked with actresses Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Radhika Apte.