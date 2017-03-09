Nandamuri Balakrishna Collaborates With Puri Jagannadh For His 101st Film

Baahubali director S S Rajamouli clapped the board for the mahurat shot. Pictures from the event were shared by Nandamuri Balakrishna on social media.
Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly wanted to choose a different project for his next film. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "The film will showcase Nandamuri Balakrishna in a new light. After working in a historical drama, Balakrishna sir was on the lookout for a script that will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar and when Mr Puri pitched his story, he found just exactly what he was looking for and immediately gave his nod. A popular Bollywood stylist will be hired to take care of Mr Balakrishna's look in the film."
IANS reports that the film will be extensively shot in Spain and the project will be bankrolled by Bhavya Creations. The cast and the leading lady hasn't been finalised as of yet.
Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh is also prepping for his another Telugu film Rogue, which features debutant Ishan opposite Mannara Chopra and Angela. The trailer of the film was releases last week and is expected to release later this year.