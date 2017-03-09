Advertisement
Nandamuri Balakrishna Collaborates With Puri Jagannadh For His 101st Film

After Gauthamiputra Satakarni's success, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be working with Puri Jagannadh. The film will release in September

  | March 09, 2017 15:40 IST (New Delhi)

Nandmuri Balakrishnan's last film was Gauthamiputra Satakarni (Courtesy: NandamuriBalakrishna )

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in Gauthamiputra Satakarni, has collaborated with director Puri Jagannadh for next project. The film happens to be the actor's 101st Film and will hit the screens on September 29. This is for the first time Nandamuri Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh have teamed up for a film. Mr Jagannadh is the director of hit films like Pokiri, Businessman and Temper. Mr Balakrishnan's Gauthamiputra Satakarni received unprecedented response at the box office and is touted as one of the landmark movies of Telugu cinema. The film featured Shriya Saran, Hema Malini and Kabir Bedi in pivotal roles.

Baahubali director S S Rajamouli clapped the board for the mahurat shot. Pictures from the event were shared by Nandamuri Balakrishna on social media.
 
 
 


Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly wanted to choose a different project for his next film. Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying, "The film will showcase Nandamuri Balakrishna in a new light. After working in a historical drama, Balakrishna sir was on the lookout for a script that will feature him in a never-seen-before avatar and when Mr Puri pitched his story, he found just exactly what he was looking for and immediately gave his nod. A popular Bollywood stylist will be hired to take care of Mr Balakrishna's look in the film."

IANS reports that the film will be extensively shot in Spain and the project will be bankrolled by Bhavya Creations. The cast and the leading lady hasn't been finalised as of yet.

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh is also prepping for his another Telugu film Rogue, which features debutant Ishan opposite Mannara Chopra and Angela. The trailer of the film was releases last week and is expected to release later this year.
 

