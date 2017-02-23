NFAI's New Film Club For Children Will Begin By Screening Satyajit Ray's Sonar Kella

Films for children will be screened on the last weekend of every month starting with this week's Sonar Kella (The Golden Fortress), which will be screened on February 25 at NFAI's Kothrud premises in Pune. Through the film club, NFAI intends to propagate "healthy film culture" and "sensitise children to the wonders and importance of cinema" by screening the finest Indian films, reported Hindu.
Sonar Kella (1974) featured actor Soumitra Chatterjee as famous fictional detective Feluda. It is the story of a six-year-old boy Mukul, who claims to remember parts of his previous life and goes on to explore the possibilities with a parapsychologist. When Mukul's father thinks his son might be in danger he hire a private detective to investigate and keep his son away from harm.
Sonar Kella won five National Awards including Best Director for Satyajit Ray and Child Artiste for Kushal Chakraborty and Best Feature Film in Bengali.