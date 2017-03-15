Nitin Kapoor, Jayasudha's Husband And Jeetendra's Cousin, Allegedly Commits Suicide

He was in depression for the last one-and-a half years and undergoing treatment in a private hospital since February, he said.
No suicide note was recovered from the spot, Mr Dudhe said, adding there was nothing suspicious in the incident.
A case of accidental death has been registered with the Versova police station, the senior official said.
The reason for Mr Kapoor taking the extreme step is not yet known, police said.
Apart from his wife, Nitin Kapoor is survived by two sons - Nihar Kapoor and Shreayan Kapoor. Nitin Kapoor and Jayasudha married in 1985. Mr Kapoor has produced films like Kalikalam, which stars his wife, and Mera Pati Sirf Mera Hai, featuring Jeetendra and Rekha. He also worked as an assistant director for Asha Jyoti, which starred Rajesh Khanna and Reena Roy in the lead roles.