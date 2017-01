NTR Launches Sai Dharam Tej's Next Film Jawaan. See Pics Here

Thank you #Vinayakgaru@tarak9999 and @sivakoratala garu for gracing us with your presence inspite of being busy team #Jawaan .pic.twitter.com/IrC7FodX1B ? Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) January 30, 2017

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej and Telugu star NTR Junior were spotted together in Hyderabad on Monday, at the launch of theactor's new film. Junior NTR was photographed holding the clap board while theactor smiled in front of what looks like a temple. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who shared pictures from the event, wrote: "NTR Jr sounded the clapper board for Sai Dharam Tej's new film." Sai Dharam Tej's Telugu film will be directed by B V S Ravi, who has previously helmed 2011's Telugu movie, which remains his only film as director. Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in 2016's Thikka Sai Dharam Tej, who is the star of films likeand, thanked his industry colleagues in a tweet for being part of the film's launch. Sai Dharam mentioned screenwriter Vinayak Garu,director Koratala Siva and of course NTR Junior in his tweet. "Thank you Vinayak Garu, NTR Junior and Koratala Siva for gracing us with your presence inspite of being busy team #Jawaan," he wrote in a tweet.Koratala Siva also shared best wishes for B V S Ravi and the Telugu actor. "Wishing my friend B V S Ravi and Sai Dharam Tej all the very best for their new movie. God bless them with loads of success," he wrote on Twitter. NTR Junior and Koratala Siva have collaborated for Telugu action- drama Janatha Garage . The Telugu movie also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Nithya Menen.Sai Dharam Tej is related to the Telugu film industry through actors Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan, whose nephew he is. He is currently busy filming two of his upcoming filmsand, which also stars Sundeep Kishan. Meanwhile, NTR Junior was last seen inand has a film calledin the pipeline.