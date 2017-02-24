Pawan Kalyan's Katamarayudu Is Trending For These Reasons

Not just this, Pawan Kalyan was also trending on social media for advancing the release date of Katamarayudu to coincide with the festival of Ugadi in March. Khaidi No 150 cashed in on the festival weekend of Pongal last weekend and was a massive hit.
The teaser of Katamarayudu has now become the fastest to record five million views on YouTube in just 24 hours. The film is in the last leg of filming with lead actors Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan shooting for a couple of songs. The pair are reuniting on-screen five years after they co-starred in 2012's Gabbar Singh, the Telugu remake of the Salman Khan blockbuster Dabangg.
Katamarayudu, which is a remake of actor Ajith's Tamil hit Veeram, will have a grand release on the auspicious day of Ugadi, March 29. Directed by Kishore Kumar Pardasani, the film also stars Siva Balaji, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju and Chaitanya Krishna in important roles.