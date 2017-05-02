Prabhas On Baahubali 2's Success: 'Thank You For The Constant Love And Support'

Prabhas has dedicated five years to Baahubali franchise and didn't sign any film in between. During the audio launch of Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas said, "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on Baahubali. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project," reported IANS.
Superstar Rajinikanth also reviewed the film and called Baahubali 2 'Indian cinema's pride.'
Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017
Rajamouli also thanked people for the 'overwhelming response' Baahubali: The Conclusion received. "Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he tweeted.
Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars actresses Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tammannaah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.
Post-Baahubali, Prabhas began shooting for his next film Sahoo. The first look of the film is being screened in the theatres with Baahubali: The Conclusion. Sahoo releases next year.
(With IANS inputs)