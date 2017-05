Prabhas On Baahubali 2's Success: 'Thank You For The Constant Love And Support'

Baahubali 2 ... indian cinema's pride. My salutes to God's own child @ssrajamouli and his team!!! #masterpiece ? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 30, 2017

S S Rajamouli's epic film, Baahubali: The Conclusion , has set new records at the box office and has earned over Rs 300 crore so far.series stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. Prabhas stars as Amarendra and Mahendra Baahubali, in the epic film, which released on April 28 to a blockbuster opening. On the film's success, Prabhas thanked people for the 'love and support,' reports news agency IANS. "I am very thankful to all the people around me for their constant love and support through this journey of 5 years. It wouldn't be possible without them," Prabhas said in a statement, reports IANS. The 'pan-India' film released across 8,000 screens and recorded 100% opening on Day 1. Prabhas has dedicated five years tofranchise and didn't sign any film in between. During the audio launch of, Prabhas said, "For Rajamouli, I would have even spent more than four years on. I would have been ready to dedicate even seven years for him on the project," reported IANS.Superstar Rajinikanth also reviewed the film and called'Indian cinema's pride.' Rajamouli also thanked people for the 'overwhelming response' Baahubali: The Conclusion received . "Thank you everyone who have been with us for the past 5 years encouraging us at every turn. You have given us such a big success that we can keep it in our hearts for the rest of our lives," he tweeted.also stars actresses Anushka Shetty as Devasena, Tammannaah Bhatia as Avanthika and Ramya Krishnan as Sivagami.Post-, Prabhas began shooting for his next film. The first look of the film is being screened in the theatres withreleases next year.(With IANS inputs)