R Madhavan Unveils First Poster Of Vikram Vedha

Check the first poster of Vikram Vedha here:
@VikramVedhaFilm First look poster folks. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/2Zd8unhIfK? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 22, 2017
After portraying the role of a boxing coach in his last film Irudhi Suttru (2016), also released in Hindi titled Saala Khadoos, R Madhavan underwent a complete makeover for his character in the upcoming movie. Filmmaker Pushkar told iflickz : "Madhavan started studying his character months in advance. Physically Madhavan lost all the bulky muscle mass of his boxer look. He perfected a new sculpted lean, mean look in a few months. We put our heads together and got him a new haircut after some research and consultation with a top hairstylist. He had to shed the floppy curls for this film since his haircut had to reflect his seriousness. He will also have a stubble all through."
He added: "We styled him with a lean but strong build to give him both power and agility to run, fight the gangsters and wield weapons with flexibility and strength."
R Madhavan, who has been a part of successful Bollywood hits like - Rang De Basanti, Guru, Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots and Tanu Weds Manu, took a break from acting for 3 years after his film Vettai(2012). The actor made a comeback to the big screenwith 2015 movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns, directed by Anand L Rai.