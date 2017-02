R Madhavan Unveils First Poster Of Vikram Vedha

@VikramVedhaFilm First look poster folks. I am so excited. pic.twitter.com/2Zd8unhIfK ? Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 22, 2017

Actor R Madhavan unveiled the first poster of his Tamil filmon Twitter on Wednesday. The film is being directed by Pushkar and his wife, Gayathri. The 46-year-old actor will be seen in the lead role along with Vijay Sethupathi. Shraddha Srinath , Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kathir and John Vijay also feature in the film. The movie is a story about an encounter cop (Madhavan) and his pursuit of a gangster, to be portrayed by Vijay. Theactor had recently shared his look from the film on social media. The makers of the film will be releasing the teaser oftoday.After portraying the role of a boxing coach in his last film(2016), also released in Hindi titled, R Madhavan underwent a complete makeover for his character in the upcoming movie. Filmmaker Pushkar told iflickz : "Madhavan started studying his character months in advance. Physically Madhavan lost all the bulky muscle mass of his boxer look. He perfected a new sculpted lean, mean look in a few months. We put our heads together and got him a new haircut after some research and consultation with a top hairstylist. He had to shed the floppy curls for this film since his haircut had to reflect his seriousness. He will also have a stubble all through."He added: "We styled him with a lean but strong build to give him both power and agility to run, fight the gangsters and wield weapons with flexibility and strength."R Madhavan, who has been a part of successful Bollywood hits like -, Rajkumar Hirani'sand, took a break from acting for 3 years after his film(2012). The actor made a comeback to the big screenwith 2015 movie, directed by Anand L Rai.