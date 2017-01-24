Rajinikanth And I Can Act Together, Says Kamal Haasan. But Who Can Afford Them?

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and other Tamil stars like Vijay and Suriya are among the South film industry's highest paid actors, charging between Rs 20 to Rs 40 crores for a film - Rajinikanth was reportedly paid in the region of Rs 50 crores for his 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. His salaries for Sivaji: The Boss and Enthiran reportedly made him the second highest paid Asian actor after Jackie Chan for a while. Forbes India reported Rajinikanth's earnings last year as Rs 35 crores, reportedly for Kabali, a third of the film's stated budget of Rs 110 crores. Kamal Haasan's pay cheques are also hefty, if not as much as Rajinikanth's. He was reportedly the first actor to be paid a crore for a film, way back in 1994, and is now believed to charge over Rs 20 crores.
Their films don't always pull in the money. Kabali's worldwide collection is an estimated Rs 650 crores but Rajinikanth's previous films - Lingaa and Kochadaiyaan - made barely a dent in the box office. Kamal Haasan's last major film, 2013's Vishwaroopam, made around Rs 250 crores worldwide.
However, an addendum to Mr Haasan's statement today is required - a producer rich enough potentially exists because Rajinikanth is reportedly not the highest paid actor in his next film, 2.0. His co-star, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, plays the villain in the sequel to Enthiran and several reports suggest that it is Akshay who is being paid more.