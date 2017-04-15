Rajinikanth Says 16 Vayadhinile Director Bharathiraja Never 'Accepted Him As A Good Actor'

Rajinkanth also said that Bharathiraja remembered him on two occasions - one for his film and second for the inauguration of his film school. "First was the call sheet for 16 Vayadhinile. The second is to attend this function. I too was a film institute student. Although I learned more from my mentor late K Balachander on sets, I know how studying in a film school could be helpful and hone your skills," the Kaabli actor said.
Meanwhile, Bharathiraja said that Rajiniknath is a self-made man and that he's happy to have played a "small role" in his career. "I saw Rajinikanth as a simple guy when he played the villain in 16 Vayadhinile. Now, he has reached unattainable heights in his career. I'm happy that I've played a minuscule role in it. I would never say I played an important role in his career growth. He's a self-made man."
Rajinikanth was last seen in Kabali and he awaiting the release of 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 film Enthiran. The film, directed by Shankar, stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar as main antagonist.
(With PTI inputs)