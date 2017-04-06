Rajinikanth Says Kamal Haasan Is The 'Angriest Person' He Has Ever Met

"Only his two brothers, Chandra and Charu can candle Kamal's anger. He is the angriest person, I've ever met in my life", Hindustan Times quoted Rajinikanth as saying.
After the memorial meet, Kamal Haasan addressed the media, where he was quoted saying: "I've many brothers like Rajinikanth, can learn the art of money making and filmmaking from them".
Kamal Haasan said that his elder brother considered him as him 'own son'. "I can't stop talking about my brother Chandra, he considered me as his own son. Talking about his noble qualities can't be restricted to this memorial meet, would remember him forever. They way he handled people with great respect is incredible, he never appointed a maid to wash his clothes, he is a great cook," Hindustan Times quoted Rajinikanth as saying.
Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have co-starred in films such as - Geraftaar, Ninaithale Inikkum, Thillu Mullu and Apoorva Raagangal.
Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2015 movie Thoongaa Vanam, directed by Rajesh M Selva.
Rajinikanth was last seen in Pa Ranjith's film Kabali. He is currently shooting for 2.0, directed by S Shankar. The film, which also features Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in lead roles, is scheduled to release on October 18.