Rajinikanth Suggests Telugu Remake Of Dhanush's Power Paandi With Mohan Babu

Mr Siva believes that the film will 'work across all languages.' "The story is such that it will appeal to audiences across the board. Irrespective of the language in which the film is made, it will work. The Telugu remake is currently being considered with Mohan Babu sir. If everything falls in place, we will go to sets in a couple of months," he told IANS. Subramanian Siva has directed Dhanush in films like Thiruda Thirudi and Seedan.
Power Paandi's plot revolves around Raj Kiran, a 64-year-old stuntman and his journey. Mr Kiran stars opposite actress Revathi. Dhanush plays the young version of Raj Kiran in the film. Prasanna and Chaya Singh also star in pivotal roles.
Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's elder daughter, film producer Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush. He is all set to produce Rajinikanth's next film. The film will go on floors in the month of May. Dhanush made an announcement about the film on social media a couple of days ago.
@iam_vikrambabu@beemji@superstarrajini@WunderbarFilms_ starts in may mid :)? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 13, 2017
Meanwhile, Dhanush's next film is VIP 2, co-starring Kajol. Rajinikanth will be next seen in 2.0, a sequel to his 2010 blockbuster film Enthiran (Robot in Hindi). The film marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu industry. 2.0 is scheduled for a Diwali release.
(With IANS inputs)