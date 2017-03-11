Rajinikanth's 2.0: Shankar Gives Film's Progress Report

Here's what Shankar tweeted:
With my team after finishing a major scene of #2.0 . One song and some patch works are only the balance pic.twitter.com/SG6o1nLUW4? Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) March 9, 2017
Rajinikanth's 2.0 is one of 2017's most awaited film and is expects to hit the theatres around Diwali. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Dr Richard, whose experiment horribly backfires, as a result his appearance changes to Birdman and mad scientist crossover. Talking about his transformation into Dr Richard, Akshay told news agency IANS: "In my 25 years of career I have never put make up, but in this film pure 25 years ka kasar pura hogaya. It used to take me three hours to put the make up on and one hour to remove it (for the role of villain)."
In the film's first poster, Akshay, dressed in a black feathery costume with a grey hairdo, faced Rajinikanth, as Chitti.
And the BATTLE begins! Get set for a #3Diwali2017 with #2Point0! #2Point0FLLaunchpic.twitter.com/p9vVOdv2Sv? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 20, 2016
Meanwhile actor Sudhanshu Pandey plays the film's second antagonist. He plays the role of Dr Bohra's (Danny Denzongpa) son in the sequel. In Enthiran, Dr Bohra corrupted Chitti's mind and turns him against Vaseegaran and was later killed by Chitti.
The film also stars Amy Jackson. The music for 2.0 is composed by AR Rahman.
