Rajinikanth's 2.0 Will Not Release On Diwali

Our most ambitious project, Shankar's 2.0,shifts to 25Jan2018.It moves from earlier Diwali release to achieve world class standards in VFX.? Raju Mahalingam (@rajumahalingam) April 21, 2017
With 2.0, Akshay Kumar is debuting in the Tamil film industry. He will be seen as the villainous, Dr Richard, a scientist while Rajinikanth reprises his roles of Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, the robot. Amy Jackson has replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film.
2.0 has been made under a budget of Rs 450 crore. Ahead of its release, the film has made a business of Rs 110 crore through satellite rights. 2.0 will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
In March, two photojournalists were attacked by several crew members in Chennai, after they questioned why the film unit had blocked a road. Later, director Shankar apologised on their behalf.
2.0 also stars Parched actor Adil Hussain and Akshay's Singh Is Kinng co-star Sudhanshu Pandey.
The film was earlier set to clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Golmaal Again and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar.