Rajinikanth's Baasha Re-Releases, Aishwaryaa Dhanush Says, "It's Surreal"

Aishwaryaa, Rajinikanth's elder daughter who is married to actor-filmmaker Dhanush, tweeted:
22 years later.. #BaashaReturns ..with tenfold the mass and magic.surreal experience amidst fans today #overwhelmed#thankful#blessed? Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) March 3, 2017
Meanwhile, in a statement Latha Rajinikanth said: "I was carried away by seeing the love of fans and audience which is intact even after several years. The response was bigger than the special show. Even Jackie Chan's release is not as phenomenal as this re-release of Baasha," reports IANS.
Technicians took some six months to restore the old print of Baasha and give it a new feel. Musician Deva, who originally scored the film's music, has redone the music for Baasha 2.0.
Director Suresh Krishna, who made the film, says, "The craze for Baasha is amazing even after television channels have shown the movie umpteen number of times."
It was after Baasha that Rajinikanth reportedly started charging a fee of Rs 1 crore or above for his films.
(With IANS inputs)