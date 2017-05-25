Rajinikanth's Next Film Is Titled Kaala Karikaalan, Dhanush Reveals

Dhanush also revealed that the first look of Kaala Karikaalan will be unveiled today evening - keep yourself free at 6 pm. '#Makewayfortheking" is the tag he used.
Wunderbar films presents .. superstar Rajinikanth in and as #thalaivar164pic.twitter.com/rUrMWCYNkJ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
#Kaala - Hindi and Telugu #superstarpic.twitter.com/NGjhX2rYqZ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
Meanwhile, it is actress Huma Qureshi who has reportedly been roped in to play Rajinikanth's love interest in the film. "The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen presence as it's a performance-oriented role. Huma will play Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited and will start prepping for the role soon," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
Kala Kaarikalan will mostly be in Chennai and will have music composed by Santhosh Narayanan.
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shankar's 2.0, in which he reprises the roles of Dr Vaseegaran and his robot Chitti. Akshay Kumar plays the main antagonist, Dr Richard. After several rescheduling, the Republic Day weekend of 2018 has finally been zeroed in for the release of 2.0.