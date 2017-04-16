Advertisement
HomeRegional

Rajinikath's New Film To Go On Floors In May, Confirms Producer Dhanush

Dhanush quickly responded saying the project will go on floors in mid-May. Meanwhile, Dhanush's first film as a director, Power Paandi, opened to great reviews both from the critics and the audience, on April 14

  | April 16, 2017 11:48 IST (New Delhi)
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in a still from Kabali

Highlights

  • The project starts in mid-May, tweeted Dhanush
  • The film will be bankrolled by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films
  • Pa.Ranjith will direct Rajinikanth for the second time with this film
Actor, producer and newly-turned director Dhanush shared an important update about megastar Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Pa Ranjith, which will be produced by the Thanga Magan actor himself. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who is also a filmmaker. In an interactive session on Twitter, Dhanush was asked about Rajinikanth's yet-untitled new film, which will be bankrolled by Dhanush's very own production house Wunderbar Films. Dhanush quickly responded saying the project will go on floors in mid-May. Meanwhile, Dhanush's first film as a director, Power Paandi, opened to great reviews both from the critics and the audience, on April 14. Power Paandi also fits in a cameo by Dhanush.

Read Dhanush's tweet here:
 

Rajinikanth's film with Pa. Ranjith will be his second collaboration with the director after 2016's blockbuster gangster drama Kabali. Rajinikanth's new film is expected to be yet-another gangster drama which will reportedly be set in Mumbai. Rajinikanth is also reportedly expected to undergo a complete makeover for his part in the film. Actress Vidya Balan is reportedly being considered to star opposite Rajinikanth in the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush seems to have a very packed schedule this year as he is all set to reprise his character in the sequel of Velaiyilla Pattathari. The 33-year-old actor wrapped shooting for VIP 2 with Rajinikanth dropping by on the sets. Rajinikanth's elder daughter Soundarya has directed Dhanush in the film, which also stars Kajol and marks her comeback into Tamil cinema after two decades. "Wrapped shoot for VIP 2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings," Dhanush tweeted earlier this month.
 

In December, Rajinikanth showered his blessings ahead of Dhanush and his team kick-started the movie. The puja that marked the launch event in Chennai was attended by Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and actress Amala Paul and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.
 

Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Shankar's 2.0, which stars Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist. Kabali remains Rajinikanth's last film so far. Dhanush's VIP 2 is scheduled for June this year.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement