Rajinikath's New Film To Go On Floors In May, Confirms Producer Dhanush

Read Dhanush's tweet here:
@iam_vikrambabu@beemji@superstarrajini@WunderbarFilms_ starts in may mid :)? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 13, 2017
Rajinikanth's film with Pa. Ranjith will be his second collaboration with the director after 2016's blockbuster gangster drama Kabali. Rajinikanth's new film is expected to be yet-another gangster drama which will reportedly be set in Mumbai. Rajinikanth is also reportedly expected to undergo a complete makeover for his part in the film. Actress Vidya Balan is reportedly being considered to star opposite Rajinikanth in the film.
Meanwhile, Dhanush seems to have a very packed schedule this year as he is all set to reprise his character in the sequel of Velaiyilla Pattathari. The 33-year-old actor wrapped shooting for VIP 2 with Rajinikanth dropping by on the sets. Rajinikanth's elder daughter Soundarya has directed Dhanush in the film, which also stars Kajol and marks her comeback into Tamil cinema after two decades. "Wrapped shoot for VIP 2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings," Dhanush tweeted earlier this month.
Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything pic.twitter.com/FhZSZ5wieS? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 1, 2017
In December, Rajinikanth showered his blessings ahead of Dhanush and his team kick-started the movie. The puja that marked the launch event in Chennai was attended by Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and actress Amala Paul and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.
Wishing #Vip2 team all the very best ... god bless pic.twitter.com/IppXZklyha? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 15, 2016
Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Shankar's 2.0, which stars Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist. Kabali remains Rajinikanth's last film so far. Dhanush's VIP 2 is scheduled for June this year.