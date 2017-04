Rajinikath's New Film To Go On Floors In May, Confirms Producer Dhanush

Wrapped shoot for vip2 today with our own thalaivar's blessings. Thank you @soundaryaarajni and @theVcreations sir for everything pic.twitter.com/FhZSZ5wieS ? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 1, 2017

Wishing #Vip2 team all the very best ... god bless pic.twitter.com/IppXZklyha ? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) December 15, 2016

Actor, producer and newly-turned director Dhanush shared an important update about megastar Rajinikanth 's upcoming film with Pa Ranjith, which will be produced by theactor himself. Dhanush is married to Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, who is also a filmmaker. In an interactive session on Twitter, Dhanush was asked about Rajinikanth's yet-untitled new film, which will be bankrolled by Dhanush's very own production house Wunderbar Films. Dhanush quickly responded saying the project will go on floors in mid-May. Meanwhile, Dhanush's first film as a director, Power Paandi , opened to great reviews both from the critics and the audience, on April 14.also fits in a cameo by Dhanush.Read Dhanush's tweet here:Rajinikanth's film with Pa. Ranjith will be his second collaboration with the director after 2016's blockbuster gangster drama. Rajinikanth's new film is expected to be yet-another gangster drama which will reportedly be set in Mumbai. Rajinikanth is also reportedly expected to undergo a complete makeover for his part in the film. Actress Vidya Balan is reportedly being considered to star opposite Rajinikanth in the film.Meanwhile, Dhanush seems to have a very packed schedule this year as he is all set to reprise his character in the sequel of. The 33-year-old actor wrapped shooting forwith Rajinikanth dropping by on the sets. Rajinikanth's elder daughter Soundarya has directed Dhanush in the film, which also stars Kajol and marks her comeback into Tamil cinema after two decades. "Wrapped shoot fortoday with our own thalaivar's blessings ," Dhanush tweeted earlier this month.In December, Rajinikanth showered his blessings ahead of Dhanush and his team kick-started the movie. The puja that marked the launch event in Chennai was attended by Rajinikanth, his wife Latha, daughter Soundarya and actress Amala Paul and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu.Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for Shankar's, which stars Akshay Kumar as the main antagonist.remains Rajinikanth's last film so far. Dhanush'sis scheduled for June this year.