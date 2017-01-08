Ram Charan To Produce Chiranjeevi's Next Film Too

Khaidi No 150 is directed by V V Vinayak. The highly-anticipated film is a remake of A R Murugadoss' Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which released in 2014.
The film features Chiranjeevi in a double role and also stars Kajal Agarwal and Shriya Saran. The film is slated to release on January 11.
Thousands of fans of Chiranjeevi turned up at the pre-release function Khaidi No 150 in Guntur. Police had a tough time in controlling the massive crowd, which tried to surge towards the dais, reported IANS.
Besides Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu, brother-in-law Allu Arvind, actor Allu Arjun and other family members were present.
Chiranjeevi last starred in Shankar Dada Zindabad in 2007. The film was a Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster film Lage Raho Munnabhai.
At the event, Chiranjeevi said," 10 years from Shankar Dada Zindabad to Khaidi No 150 have passed like 10 seconds." He added that it was the love and affection of fans which kept him going.