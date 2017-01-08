Advertisement
Ram Charan To Produce Chiranjeevi's Next Film Too

Ram Charan is producing Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150

  January 08, 2017
Khaidi No 150

Khaidi No 150 is Chiranjeevi's 150th film (Image courtesy: apple_ramcharan)

Telugu actor Ram Charan, who has produced his father Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150, will also be producing his next project. With Khaidi No 15, Chiranjeevi is returning to films after a nine-year-long gap. It is the 61-year-old Tamil star's 150th film and hence has been titled Khaidi No 15. It also happens to be Ram Charan's maiden production venture. "It was an honour to produce dad's film. A lot of people have been asking what my next production will be. It's going to be another film with dad. We will make an announcement about the cast, director and other details soon," Ram Charan told news agency IANS.

Khaidi No 150 is directed by V V Vinayak. The highly-anticipated film is a remake of A R Murugadoss' Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, which released in 2014.

The film features Chiranjeevi in a double role and also stars Kajal Agarwal and Shriya Saran. The film is slated to release on January 11.

Thousands of fans of Chiranjeevi turned up at the pre-release function Khaidi No 150 in Guntur. Police had a tough time in controlling the massive crowd, which tried to surge towards the dais, reported IANS.

Besides Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu, brother-in-law Allu Arvind, actor Allu Arjun and other family members were present.

Chiranjeevi last starred in Shankar Dada Zindabad in 2007. The film was a Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster film Lage Raho Munnabhai.

At the event, Chiranjeevi said," 10 years from Shankar Dada Zindabad to Khaidi No 150 have passed like 10 seconds." He added that it was the love and affection of fans which kept him going.
 

