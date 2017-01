Ram Charan To Produce Chiranjeevi's Next Film Too

Telugu actor Ram Charan, who has produced his father Chiranjeevi's comeback film Khaidi No 150, will also be producing his next project. With, Chiranjeevi is returning to films after a nine-year-long gap. It is the 61-year-old Tamil star's 150th film and hence has been titled. It also happens to be Ram Charan's maiden production venture. "It was an honour to produce dad's film. A lot of people have been asking what my next production will be. It's going to be another film with dad. We will make an announcement about the cast, director and other details soon," Ram Charan told news agency IANS.is directed by V V Vinayak. The highly-anticipated film is a remake of A R Murugadoss' Tamil blockbuster, which released in 2014.The film features Chiranjeevi in a double role and also stars Kajal Agarwal and Shriya Saran. The film is slated to release on January 11.Thousands of fans of Chiranjeevi turned up at the pre-release functionin Guntur. Police had a tough time in controlling the massive crowd, which tried to surge towards the dais, reported IANS.Besides Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu, brother-in-law Allu Arvind, actor Allu Arjun and other family members were present.Chiranjeevi last starred inin 2007. The film was a Telugu remake of Sanjay Dutt's blockbuster filmAt the event, Chiranjeevi said," 10 years fromtohave passed like 10 seconds." He added that it was the love and affection of fans which kept him going.