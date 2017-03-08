Advertisement
Rinku Rajguru, Star Of Sairat, Takes SSC Exam; Says 'Transition' From Set To School Wasn't Hard

Rinku Rajguru said: "The transition from 'lights, camera, action' to 'physics, chemistry, maths' was not difficult.

  | March 08, 2017 08:32 IST (New Delhi)
Rinku Rajguru

Rinku Rajguru in Sairat

Actress Rinku Rajguru, who shot to fame after her acclaimed turn as the title character Archi in Marathi film Sairat, appeared for her Class X exam yesterday. "I covered the syllabus in just over a month of study," she told reporters ahead of the exam, reports news agency PTI. Rinku was taking the Secondary School Certificate or SSC exam at a centre in Maharashtra's Solapur district. She is one of over 17 lakh students taking the SSC exams. "The transition from 'lights, camera, action' to 'physics, chemistry, maths' was not difficult. The one-and a half month period I got for studies was enough," Rinku Rajguru told PTI.

Sairat released in April last year. In June, Rinku returned to her school in Akluj, Solapur after taking a break to shoot Sairat and then promote it at various events and on TV shows. Sairat is the Marathi film industry's highest earning movie, crossing the Rs 100 crore benchmark that is so covered in Bollywood.

Rinku Rajguru's performance as Archana or Archi, one half of an inter-caste romantic pairing, made her a household name in Maharashtra. She was mobbed at an event held in her hometown of Akluj last June, and was unable to exit her car.

This is the second time Rinku Rajguru is taking exams after the release of Sairat. Last year, she appeared for the Class IX exams at her school Jijamata Kanya Prashala in Akluj, a day after she received a special mention at the National Film Awards for her work in Sairat. She scored 81%.

Sairat, co-starring Akash Thosar, is reportedly going to be remade in Hindi by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

(With inputs from PTI)

