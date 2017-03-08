Rinku Rajguru, Star Of Sairat, Takes SSC Exam; Says 'Transition' From Set To School Wasn't Hard

Sairat released in April last year. In June, Rinku returned to her school in Akluj, Solapur after taking a break to shoot Sairat and then promote it at various events and on TV shows. Sairat is the Marathi film industry's highest earning movie, crossing the Rs 100 crore benchmark that is so covered in Bollywood.
Rinku Rajguru's performance as Archana or Archi, one half of an inter-caste romantic pairing, made her a household name in Maharashtra. She was mobbed at an event held in her hometown of Akluj last June, and was unable to exit her car.
This is the second time Rinku Rajguru is taking exams after the release of Sairat. Last year, she appeared for the Class IX exams at her school Jijamata Kanya Prashala in Akluj, a day after she received a special mention at the National Film Awards for her work in Sairat. She scored 81%.
Sairat, co-starring Akash Thosar, is reportedly going to be remade in Hindi by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
(With inputs from PTI)