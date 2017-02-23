Advertisement
Saamy 2: Trisha Krishan Confirms She Will Star With Vikram In Director Hari's Film

Trisha Krishnan confirmed on Twitter that she will be collaborating with Vikram and filmmaker Hari for the third time.

  | February 23, 2017 08:55 IST (New Delhi)
Trisha Krishnan

Trisha and Vikram will be reuniting on screen after a gap of nine years (Image courtesy: dudette583)

Trisha Krishnan recently confirmed on Twitter that she will be part of Saamy 2 opposite Chiyaan Vikram. Saamy 2 is a sequel to 2003 super hit film Saamy which was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of that year and was also remade in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. The movie was Trisha's breakthrough film in Tamil cinema. The 33-year-old actress will be seen reprising her role in the upcoming movie. The Ghilli actress will be collaborating with Vikram and filmmaker Hari for the third time. The film is expected to release in summer this year.

Read Trisha's posts confirming the news on Twitter:
 
 
 

Vikram will also reprise his role of an honest police officer in Saamy 2. The film is being directed by Hari and co-produced by Shibu Thameen and Harris Jayaraj.

Trisha and Vikram will be reuniting on screen after a gap of nine years. The duo were last seen together in 2008 movie Bheemaa, directed by N Linguswamy.

Trisha Krishnan started her acting career with the 1999 Tamil film Jodi in which the actress appeared in a supporting role. She played her first lead role in the 2002 Tamil movie Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya. Trisha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 movie Khatta Meetha co-starring Akshay Kumar.

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in 2016 Tamil film Kodi along with Dhanush and Anupama Parameswaran. Her upcoming projects are - Mohini, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai, 1818, 96 and Malayalam debut Hey Jude co-starring Nivin Pauly.
 

