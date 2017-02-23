Saamy 2: Trisha Krishan Confirms She Will Star With Vikram In Director Hari's Film

Read Trisha's posts confirming the news on Twitter:
Wudnt call it a circle but looks like I'm back to where I started #SAAMY2#onboard#doubletheaction#doublethelove#excited#Trish62? Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) February 22, 2017
My 1st superstar hero VIKRAM n HARI sir for the 3rd time,to be produced by Mr.SHIBU THAMEEN n d very talented Mr.HARRIS JAYARAJ #yesvrback? Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) February 22, 2017
Thank you all for the innumerable wishes n love #summerbonanza#getset#SAAMY2pic.twitter.com/2d0mm4TsFx? Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) February 22, 2017
Vikram will also reprise his role of an honest police officer in Saamy 2. The film is being directed by Hari and co-produced by Shibu Thameen and Harris Jayaraj.
Trisha and Vikram will be reuniting on screen after a gap of nine years. The duo were last seen together in 2008 movie Bheemaa, directed by N Linguswamy.
Trisha Krishnan started her acting career with the 1999 Tamil film Jodi in which the actress appeared in a supporting role. She played her first lead role in the 2002 Tamil movie Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya. Trisha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 movie Khatta Meetha co-starring Akshay Kumar.
Trisha Krishnan was last seen in 2016 Tamil film Kodi along with Dhanush and Anupama Parameswaran. Her upcoming projects are - Mohini, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Garjanai, 1818, 96 and Malayalam debut Hey Jude co-starring Nivin Pauly.