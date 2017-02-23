Saamy 2: Trisha Krishan Confirms She Will Star With Vikram In Director Hari's Film

My 1st superstar hero VIKRAM n HARI sir for the 3rd time,to be produced by Mr.SHIBU THAMEEN n d very talented Mr.HARRIS JAYARAJ #yesvrback ? Trisha Krishnan (@trishtrashers) February 22, 2017

Trisha Krishnan recently confirmed on Twitter that she will be part ofopposite Chiyaan Vikram.is a sequel to 2003 super hit filmwhich was one of the highest grossing Tamil films of that year and was also remade in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali. The movie was Trisha's breakthrough film in Tamil cinema. The 33-year-old actress will be seen reprising her role in the upcoming movie. Theactress will be collaborating with Vikram and filmmaker Hari for the third time. The film is expected to release in summer this year.Vikram will also reprise his role of an honest police officer in. The film is being directed by Hari and co-produced by Shibu Thameen and Harris Jayaraj.Trisha and Vikram will be reuniting on screen after a gap of nine years. The duo were last seen together in 2008 movie, directed by N Linguswamy.Trisha Krishnan started her acting career with the 1999 Tamil filmin which the actress appeared in a supporting role. She played her first lead role in the 2002 Tamil movieopposite Suriya. Trisha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 movieco-starring Akshay Kumar. Trisha Krishnan was last seen in 2016 Tamil filmalong with Dhanush and Anupama Parameswaran. Her upcoming projects are - Mohini and Malayalam debutco-starring Nivin Pauly.