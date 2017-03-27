Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Make An Adorable Couple. Here's Proof

Check out the picture here:
Aren't they adorable?
Sharing the wedding plans, Naga Chaitanya told news agency IANS that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision."
Here are some more pictures of the couple:
Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati. He was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo and is currently filming NC14.
Of Samantha's work and future projects, Naga told IANS, "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage."