Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has New Year Resolutions But...

Looks like her love for beach destinations continues, for we learn that she's headed to the party hot spot Goa. Responding to our query Samantha says, "For every New Year, Goa has almost become a sentiment for me! This time will be my third year there. I'll be ringing in 2017 in Goa with my close friends and family."
Resolutions and beliefs
While speculations are rife that she might be paired again opposite Vijay in director Atlee's next film, Samantha chooses to remain tight-lipped about her upcoming projects. So, will she be making special New Year resolutions as she welcomes 2017? While she definitely believes in the concept, she is reluctant to reveal them to anyone. And we learn why. Samantha says with a chuckle, "I usually have secret resolutions. I feel that I will lose my focus if I say them out loud." We wish the charming actor a happy New Year, we hope all her resolutions and dreams are fulfilled in the year ahead!
