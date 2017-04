Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Learning Martial Arts Because 'She Likes Challenges'

Because I like a challenge #newhobby #silambam . Can't wait to get better at this . #love #takeupsomethingnew A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is learning Silambam (weapon-based ancient martial arts). The actress shared a video from the training session on Instagram and wrote, "Because I like a challenge. Can't wait to get better at this." The 29-year-old actress is currently filming, a horror comedy, in which she co-stars Nagarjuna, her future father-in-law. She will also be seen inand. Samantha got engaged to Nagarjuna's son, actor Naga Chaitanya in January this year. In 2015, Samantha and Naga, co-stars from the film, officially announced their relationship.Check out Samantha's Silambam video here:Few weeks ago, actress Shruti Haasan had posted a similar video of herself , where she was seen learning martial arts for her upcoming film. She stars opposite Arya and Jayam Ravi in the Sundar C-directed film.Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in, featuring Mohanlal and NTR Junior in the lead roles. The blockbuster film received two National Awards - Special Jury Award for Mohanlal, and Best Choreography for Raju Sundaram respectively.Samantha and Naga will marry later this year. Of his wedding to Samantha, Naga earlier told news agency IANS, "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision." Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in, opposite Rakul Preet Singh.