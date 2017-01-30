Advertisement
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Are Engaged. See Pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya first co-starred in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave

  | January 30, 2017 07:36 IST (New Delhi)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya looked like a match made in heaven. (Image courtesy: Akhil )

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are now engaged. It was an only family event and looked no less than a dream. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. They've also made Telugu film Manam (released as Thrayam in Tamil) and Autonagar Suriya in 2014. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni and brother Akhil Akkineni shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. Akhil got engaged in December 2016 and his fiancee Shriya Bhupal was also on the guests list. Samantha, 29, looked spectacular in a saridesigned by Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj while Naga Chaitanya, 30, wore a suit.

Pics from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's engagement
 
 

Fan clubs shared a pic too:
 
 

SAM @samantharuthprabhuoffl #samantha #samantharuthprabhu

A photo posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu FC (@samanthaafc) on


They looked like a match made in heaven.

Naga Chaitanya shared his wedding plans with news agency IANS in which he said that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. Both brothers - Akhil and Naga Chaitanya - are reportedly are interested in a destination wedding in a foreign locale. As for Samantha and her future projects, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.

Samantha is busy filming Aneethi Kadhaigal and Irumbi Thirai and Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo and is shooting for NC13.

Highlights

  • Samantha wore a sari designed by Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj
  • Akhil Akkineni's fiancee Shriya Bhupal also attended the do
  • Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have co-starred in three films
 

