Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Are Engaged. See Pics

Pics from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's engagement
#Chaisam...can't express my happiness in words!! pic.twitter.com/ImcCJl1Hq7? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
One more #chaisampic.twitter.com/XTTIXDdLFs? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
Fan clubs shared a pic too:
They looked like a match made in heaven.
Naga Chaitanya shared his wedding plans with news agency IANS in which he said that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. Both brothers - Akhil and Naga Chaitanya - are reportedly are interested in a destination wedding in a foreign locale. As for Samantha and her future projects, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.
Samantha is busy filming Aneethi Kadhaigal and Irumbi Thirai and Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo and is shooting for NC13.