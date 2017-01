Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya Are Engaged. See Pics

SAM @samantharuthprabhuoffl #samantha #samantharuthprabhu A photo posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu FC (@samanthaafc) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and actor Naga Chaitanya are now engaged. It was an only family event and looked no less than a dream. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first co-starred in 2010 film. They've also made Telugu film(released asin Tamil) andin 2014. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni and brother Akhil Akkineni shared pictures from the ceremony on social media. Akhil got engaged in December 2016 and his fiancee Shriya Bhupal was also on the guests list. Samantha, 29, looked spectacular in a designed by Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj while Naga Chaitanya, 30, wore a suit.Fan clubs shared a pic too:They looked like a match made in heaven.Naga Chaitanya shared his wedding plans with news agency IANS in which he said that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. Both brothers - Akhil and Naga Chaitanya - are reportedly are interested in a destination wedding in a foreign locale. As for Samantha and her future projects, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.Samantha is busy filmingandand Naga Chaitanya was last seen inand is shooting for