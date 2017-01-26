Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post Featuring Naga Chaitanya Is Now Viral

Take a look are Samantha's video which is the talk of the town:
Kresha Bajaj is a designer who own fashion label Koecsh, which specializes in custom made bridal lehengas. Kresha is also an expert in designing lehengas which depict the love story of the respective bride and groom. In fact, she designed one such spectacular couture for her own wedding. She married Vanraj Zaveri in March, last year and had her own love story embroidered on her wedding lehenga. Take a look:
A moment from my proposal in Maldives embroidered into the kali, finished with a hem of jumping dolphins! And, when you look close enough, you see the random chevron is a repeat of our names... To know more, check out the link in bio @koecsh #weddingdiaries @guiseppezanottiworld @vanrajzaveri #VanGoneKre #love #magic The House Of Pixels
So is the video Samantha shared on Instagram a glimpse of her lehenga for her engagement or wedding?
Last year in December, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad. Both brothers are reportedly planning a destination wedding.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first featured together in 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave. In 2014, three of their film released back-to-back - Autonagar Surya, Manam and Thrayam.