Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Post Featuring Naga Chaitanya Is Now Viral

From the pages of my story .. to you with love A video posted by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:22pm PST

#WeddingDiaries in @koecsh Jewelry designed by my @vanrajzaveri Makeup by my favorite @namratasoni #VanGoneKre #love #weddingdiaries #koecsh #magic The House Of Pixels A photo posted by Krésha Bajaj Zaveri (@kreshabajaj) on Jun 23, 2016 at 1:32am PDT

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu latest Instagram post which also features her boyfriend, actor Naga Chaitanya, is one of Thursday's top trends. The video is titled "Koecsh by Kresha Bajaj for Samantha Prabhu." It is shot in time lapse style which shows figures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya being embroidered by two people on a piece of fabric. Samantha shared the video on Instagram and wrote: "From the pages of my story.. to you with love (sic)." Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are reportedly getting engaged this month, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. A source told the daily that the couple will get engaged on January 29 Take a look are Samantha's video which is the talk of the town:Kresha Bajaj is a designer who own fashion label Koecsh, which specializes in custom made bridals. Kresha is also an expert in designings which depict the love story of the respective bride and groom. In fact, she designed one such spectacular couture for her own wedding. She married Vanraj Zaveri in March, last year and had her own love story embroidered on her wedding. Take a look:So is the video Samantha shared on Instagram a glimpse of herfor her engagement or wedding?Last year in December, Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad. Both brothers are reportedly planning a destination wedding.Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu first featured together in 2010 film. In 2014, three of their film released back-to-back -and