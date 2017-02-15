Advertisement
HomeRegional

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pic With Naga Chaitanya Will Melt The Most Unromantic Heart

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture on Instagram with Naga Chaitanya and wrote, "What's in a day, more like all day, everyday #loveofmylife"

  | February 15, 2017 13:29 IST (New Delhi)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got engaged on January 29 (Courtesy: chaitanya_akkineni )

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who got engaged to long time beau Naga Chaitanya in January, posted an adorable picture of the couple on the occasion of Valentine's Day. She wrote, "What's in a day.. more like all day, everyday #loveofmylife." Samantha, 29, and Naga Chaitanya, 30, exchanged rings on January 29 in a closed-knit ceremony attended by family and close friends. The duo first met on the sets of 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave and later on co-starred in two other films. It was in 2015, that the couple officially announced their relationship. Naga Chaitanya is the son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati. Here's what Samantha posted:
 
 

What's in a day.. more like all day , everyday #loveofmylife

A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's engagement was no less than a fairy tale ceremony and the pictures on social media are a proof of that. It was one of the most-talked about ceremonies of the southern film industry and right after the couple announced their engagement, they became one of the top trending topics of the Internet.

Check out these pictures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from their engagement diaries:
 


 
 

My happiness has always been in the littlest of details #airamydoll

A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



Earlier, Naga Chaitanya shared his wedding plans with news agency IANS and said that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision. We plan to get married next year."
 
 

He put a ring on it #myengagementsaree #mystory #mywholelife #thankyoukoecsh #cantgetbetter

A post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



As for Samantha and her future projects, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.

In December 2016, his actor brother Akhil Akkineni also got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad. Both brothers - Akhil and Naga Chaitanya are reportedly interested in a destination wedding in a foreign locale.

Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with Aneethi Kathaigal and Irumbu Thirai. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo is filming NC13.
 

Highlights

  • "What's in a day, more like all day, everyday," wrote Samantha
  • The couple plans to have a destination wedding this year
  • Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have co-starred in three films
 

RelatedStories

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement