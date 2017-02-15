Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pic With Naga Chaitanya Will Melt The Most Unromantic Heart

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's engagement was no less than a fairy tale ceremony and the pictures on social media are a proof of that. It was one of the most-talked about ceremonies of the southern film industry and right after the couple announced their engagement, they became one of the top trending topics of the Internet.
Check out these pictures of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya from their engagement diaries:
#Chaisam...can't express my happiness in words!! pic.twitter.com/ImcCJl1Hq7? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
One more #chaisampic.twitter.com/XTTIXDdLFs? Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 29, 2017
Earlier, Naga Chaitanya shared his wedding plans with news agency IANS and said that the couple is planning to get married in 2017. "I'm a very private person and I never felt the need to speak about my relationship in public. My friends have known about it for a long time. Then, when we informed our families, they supported our decision. We plan to get married next year."
As for Samantha and her future projects, the groom-to-be said: "I don't think I'd ever tell her what she should and shouldn't do. I'm proud of her growth as an actress and I will encourage her to continue working. It was through sheer talent and hard work she got where she is today. I don't think she should throw away her successful career because of marriage," reported IANS.
In December 2016, his actor brother Akhil Akkineni also got engaged to designer Shriya Bhupal in an elaborate ceremony in Hyderabad. Both brothers - Akhil and Naga Chaitanya are reportedly interested in a destination wedding in a foreign locale.
Currently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy with Aneethi Kathaigal and Irumbu Thirai. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo is filming NC13.