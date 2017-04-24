Savitri Biopic: Dulquer Salmaan To Play Late Actor Gemini Ganesan In Mahanati

Here Ramesh Bala's tweets:
Official: @dulQuer will play Late Actor #GeminiGanesan in #Savitri biopic #Mahanati. @KeerthyOfficial plays the late legendary actress. pic.twitter.com/mf4idnH09G? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2017
This movie is titled #NadigaiyarThilagam in Tamil.. https://t.co/uU4lKUjSCf? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2017
Happy women's day my beautiful , strong ,empowered sisters. Thankyou #NagAshwin for this .@VyjayanthiFilms@KeerthyOfficial Looking forward! pic.twitter.com/CjbRvVyYrW? Samantha Ruth Prabhu (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 8, 2017
Mahanati is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Films. "There have been countless actresses over the last 80 years in Telugu cinema but none have earned the title of Mahanati, and even today it has solely been reserved for Savitri. It'll be a magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we've explored in Indian cinema," Mr Ashwin earlier told IANS. Mahanati will be titled Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil.
Dulquer Salmaan is the star of films like OK Kanmani, Charlie, Kali and Bangalore Days. He is the son of superstar Mammootty. Dulquer is currently awaiting the release of Comrade in America (CIA). He received the Best Actor Award at the IIFA Utsavam this year for his critically-acclaimed role in Charlie.
Actress Savitri, who debuted in early fifties, is best known for her roles in films like Devadasu, Missamma, Pasa Malar and Gundamma Katha.
