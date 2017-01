Shah Rukh Khan Shares First Poster Of Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Mariyappan Thangavelu

Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best @ash_r_dhanushpic.twitter.com/oD1avhkC4K ? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2016

Thank you so much ! A very happy new year to you and the family. Xx https://t.co/dXJ4LshsG2 ? Aishwaryaa.R.Dhanush (@ash_r_dhanush) December 31, 2016

We are not sure if Shah Rukh Khan partied on New Year's eve but he definitely spent some time on Twitter as he shared the first look of the next film to be helmed by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa . The 35-year-old filmmaker will occupy the director's chair yet again for a biopic on high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won gold for India at 2016's Summer Paralympic games, which took place in Rio de Janeiro. "Here's presenting the first look of the biopic on Mariyappan Thangavelu, our very own national hero," wrote Shah Rukh when he tweeted the first poster on Saturday.The biopic is titled after the high jumper -and is scheduled to hit screens sometime this year. However, the poster doesn't reveal the date of release. The poster features the fictional version of Mariyappan Thangavelu, who fetched gold for India at the Summer Paralympic games for the first time since 2004. The first look features the back side of a reel-life Mariyappan in a mud-stained jersey - he holds his gold medal in one hand and is juxtaposed against a stadium. Aishwaryaa 'swill release in both Hindi and English, reveals the poster.Shah Rukh Khan wished the very best to Aishwaryaa:This is how Aishwaryaa responded to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:Aishwaryaa, the daughter of megastar Rajinikanth , is married to South superstar Dhanush and has many titles added to her resume. Aishwaryaa was appointed as the United Nations women's advocate for gender equality earlier this year and also released her memoir. Talking to NDTV, she revealed the reason behind publishing her memoire - she wrote the she wanted to simplify the ideas surrounding star children. Aishwaryaa has previously directedand. Aishwaryaa made her debut as director with 2012's Tamil thrillerstarring husband Dhanush.Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in 2016'sand hasup for release on January 25.stars Shah Rukh as a drug baron and will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil at the box office.