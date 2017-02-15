Shruti Haasan To Headline Period Drama Sanghamitra

"Sanghamitra will be the biggest project of her career. She's very excited because her role will give her an opportunity to attempt something she hasn't done so far," the source told IANS.
Oscar Award-winner A R Rahman will compose the tunes while R C Kamalakannan will take care of the visual effects department and Sudeep Chatterjee and art director Sabu Cyril will look after the art direction. The film is helmed by Sundar C and produced by Sri Thenandal Films. Sanghamitra will release simultaneously in Telugu.
Apart from Sanghmitra, Shruti Haasan, who was last seen in Suriya's cop drama series Singam 3, will feature in Katamarayudu her next film with Pawan Kalyan. She is also prepping for the release of her Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkumar Rao. The film releases on May 26 and is directed by Ajay K Pannalal.
(With IANS inputs)