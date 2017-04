Shruti Hassan Says Learning Sword Fighting For Sanghamitra Was 'Exhilarating'

Fight training !! #sangamithra #london #lovemyjob A post shared by @shrutzhaasan on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Actress Shruti Haasan is working hard for her upcoming film, directed by Sundar C. The 31-year-old actress, who is learning sword fighting for the movie, told news agency IANS that her experience has been 'mentally engaging' and 'exhilarating'. Shruti Hassan, who will be seen portraying the role of a warrior princess in the movie, has been training with a professional action choreographer in London. In a statement to IANS, theactress said: "I was so glad to have this opportunity to learn a new physical art form. After having martial arts as part of my life early on, sword fighting was a whole new experience which was physically and mentally engaging and exhilarating."Recently, Shruti Hassan, who is 'looking forward' to using this new skill in her role, shared a few videos of her training session on social media . See the videos posted by her below, produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film, which also stars Arya and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.In a recent interview to Hindu, Shruti Hassan said that she was 'thankful' to filmmaker Sundar C for selecting her for the role. "All I can say is I am thankful to Sundar sir for selecting me and I've begun preparing for the film," The Hindu quoted theactress as saying.Shruti Hassan, who is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, made her Bollywood debut with 2009 movie, directed by Soham Shah.Shruti Hassan was last seen in Telugu film, co-starring Pawan Kalyan. She will next be seen in Behen Hogi opposite Rajkummar Rao . The film, directed by Ajay K Pannalal, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26.(With IANS inputs)