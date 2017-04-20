Shruti Hassan Says Learning Sword Fighting For Sanghamitra Was 'Exhilarating'

Recently, Shruti Hassan, who is 'looking forward' to using this new skill in her role, shared a few videos of her training session on social media. See the videos posted by her below
Sanghamitra, produced by Sri Thenandal Films, will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. The film, which also stars Arya and Jayam Ravi in lead roles, will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.
In a recent interview to Hindu, Shruti Hassan said that she was 'thankful' to filmmaker Sundar C for selecting her for the role. "All I can say is I am thankful to Sundar sir for selecting me and I've begun preparing for the film," The Hindu quoted the Welcome Back actress as saying.
Shruti Hassan, who is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, made her Bollywood debut with 2009 movie Luck, directed by Soham Shah.
Shruti Hassan was last seen in Telugu film Katamarayudu, co-starring Pawan Kalyan. She will next be seen in Behen Hogi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film, directed by Ajay K Pannalal, is scheduled to release in theatres on May 26.
