Shunyota, Bengali Film On Demonetisation, Releases After Six Cuts

The recommended cuts included deletion of two sequences and muting of four sentences. Shunyota was first reviewed at the CBFC regional office. However, later, due to 'difference in opinion,' it was suggested that CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalni should review it, reports PTI. A CBFC regional office spokesperson said, "The chairperson of CBFC has decided on the matter. The film has been cleared as per recommendations of the examining committee."
In November last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes will not be accepted any more after a stipulated time period. Demonetisation is a monetary step in which a currency is declared invalid.
"Although the film is still complete, I feel the portions where the cuts were made may lose out in creating the impact that I had envisaged," director Suvendu Ghosh said told IANS.
Shunyota, according to Mr Ghosh, is the first film on demonetisation. Shunyota is a full length feature film, merged three short films, two of which had been approved by Censor earlier, PTI earlier reported.
