Advertisement
HomeRegional

Sibiraj Shares Sathya's First Look Poster

Sibiraj shared the first look poster of his upcoming film Sathya on Twitter.

  | February 04, 2017 13:51 IST (New Delhi)
Sibiraj

Sathya: Sibiraj will reprise Kshanam actor Adivi Sesh's role (Image courtesy: @Sibi_Sathyaraj)

Tamil actor Sibiraj shared the poster of his upcoming thriller movie Sathya on Twitter. The film is a remake of 2016 critically-acclaimed Telugu film Kshanam which was directed by Ravikanth Perepu and featured Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in lead roles. In a statement, the makers announced the title and also unveiled the first look, reports news agency IANS. The film has been titled after Kamal Haasan's 1998 Tamil action film of the same name. Kamal Haasan wished the entire team of Sathya on Twitter. The actor tweeted: "All the very best Sibiraj. Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on." Sibiraj had thanked the 62-year-old actor on his Twitter post.

Check Sibiraj's post on the first look poster of film Sathya here:
 

Also read Kamal Haasan's tweet:
 

The film has been directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy who rose to fame with his directorial debut Shaitan and produced by Sibiraj's home banner Nathambal Film Factory. The story of the film revolves around the disappearance of a young girl and the events that follow. Sathya also features Remya Nambeesan and Varalaxmi Sarath in the lead roles and is slated to release later this year.

Sibiraj was last seen in the 2016 horror-comedy movie Jackson Durai along with father Sathyaraj and Kazhugu actress Bindu Madhavi. The Naanayam actor is also awaiting the release of his comedy film Kattappava Kanom directed by R Manikandan. Sibiraj will be seen romancing Rummy actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the film which is scheduled to be released on February 24.
 

Highlights

  • Sathya is a remake of Telugu film Kshanam
  • Sathya titled after Kamal Haasan's 1998 film of the same name
  • Sathya is scheduled to release in theatres later this year
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement