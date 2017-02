Sibiraj Shares Sathya's First Look Poster

All the very best @Sibi_Sathyaraj .Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on. ? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2017

Tamil actor Sibiraj shared the poster of his upcoming thriller movieon Twitter. The film is a remake of 2016 critically-acclaimed Telugu filmwhich was directed by Ravikanth Perepu and featured Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in lead roles. In a statement, the makers announced the title and also unveiled the first look, reports news agency IANS. The film has been titled after Kamal Haasan's 1998 Tamil action film of the same name. Kamal Haasan wished the entire team ofon Twitter. The actor tweeted: "All the very best Sibiraj. Glad to see youralso sports a beard. Rock on." Sibiraj had thanked the 62-year-old actor on his Twitter post.Check Sibiraj's post on the first look poster of filmhere:Also read Kamal Haasan's tweet:The film has been directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy who rose to fame with his directorial debutand produced by Sibiraj's home banner Nathambal Film Factory. The story of the film revolves around the disappearance of a young girl and the events that follow.also features Remya Nambeesan and Varalaxmi Sarath in the lead roles and is slated to release later this year.Sibiraj was last seen in the 2016 horror-comedy moviealong with father Sathyaraj andactress Bindu Madhavi. Theactor is also awaiting the release of his comedy filmdirected by R Manikandan. Sibiraj will be seen romancingactress Aishwarya Rajesh in the film which is scheduled to be released on February 24.