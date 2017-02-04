Sibiraj Shares Sathya's First Look Poster

Check Sibiraj's post on the first look poster of film Sathya here:
With sincere thanks to @ikamalhaasan sir,I proudly reveal the 1st look of #Sathya!@Directorpradeep@johnsoncinepropic.twitter.com/25naPprb7G? Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) February 3, 2017
Also read Kamal Haasan's tweet:
All the very best @Sibi_Sathyaraj .Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on.? Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2017
The film has been directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy who rose to fame with his directorial debut Shaitan and produced by Sibiraj's home banner Nathambal Film Factory. The story of the film revolves around the disappearance of a young girl and the events that follow. Sathya also features Remya Nambeesan and Varalaxmi Sarath in the lead roles and is slated to release later this year.
Sibiraj was last seen in the 2016 horror-comedy movie Jackson Durai along with father Sathyaraj and Kazhugu actress Bindu Madhavi. The Naanayam actor is also awaiting the release of his comedy film Kattappava Kanom directed by R Manikandan. Sibiraj will be seen romancing Rummy actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the film which is scheduled to be released on February 24.