Advertisement
HomeRegional

Sivakarthikeyan's Next Gets Title From Rajinikath's Old Film

Filmmaker Mohan Raja shared the title of his upcoming project with Sivakarthikeyan on social media on the occasion of his birthday

  | February 18, 2017 16:10 IST (New Delhi)
Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2016 film Remo (Image courtesy: sivakarthikeyan )

Director Mohan Raja shared the title of his upcoming project with Sivakarthikeyan on social media on the occasion of his birthday. The makers of the film also brought a cake that read 'Happy Birthday Velaikkaran'. The movie has been titled Velaikkaran. In 1987, Rajnikanth's film, directed by SP Muthuraman, went by the same name. Actor Fahadh Faasil will make a debut in the Tamil film industry with this film. Nayantara and Sneha are also a part of the venture. Velaikkaran, produced under RD Raja's production banner 24AM Studios, addresses the issue of food adulteration. Mohan Raja had addressed the issue of illegal medical practices in his 2015 film Thani Oruvan

Read the tweets posted by the filmmaker and 24AM studios here:
 
 
 

Velaikkaran is scheduled to release in theatres later this year. Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the movie for the film, will be collaborating with the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor for the fifth time.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2016 film Remo along with Keerthy Suresh. Sathish, K. S. Ravikumar and Saranya Ponvannan had portrayed supporting roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Nayanthra was last seen in 2016 movie Kaashmora opposite Karthi and Sri Divya. The film was written and directed by Gokul. The actress will next be seen in Dass Ramasamy's Dora. She will also be featuring in Imaikkaa Nodigal, a romantic thriller which has been written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna are a part of the project too. Her other releases this year include - Aramm, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and Ner Vazhi.
 

Highlights

  • Rajnikanth's 1987 film, directed by SP Muthuraman, went by the same name
  • Fahadh Faasil to make a debut in Tamil film with Velaikkaran
  • Velaikkaran will address the issue of food adulteration
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement