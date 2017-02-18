Sivakarthikeyan's Next Gets Title From Rajinikath's Old Film

Read the tweets posted by the filmmaker and 24AM studios here:
??????? ?????? ???????????? Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) February 17, 2017
?????? ????????
"???????????" Happy to announce our new film's title #VELAIKKARAN@24AMSTUDIOS@Siva_Kartikeyan
??????? ???????????????? ??? ?????? ??????????? @Siva_Kartikeyan ???? ???? ?????????? ??????????? pic.twitter.com/x5tc5DQpcR? Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) February 17, 2017
#HappyBirthdayVelaikkaran ??? pic.twitter.com/np4R5UWDSP? 24AM STUDIOS? (@24AMSTUDIOS) February 17, 2017
Velaikkaran is scheduled to release in theatres later this year. Anirudh Ravichander, who has composed the movie for the film, will be collaborating with the Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam actor for the fifth time.
Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2016 film Remo along with Keerthy Suresh. Sathish, K. S. Ravikumar and Saranya Ponvannan had portrayed supporting roles in the film.
Meanwhile, Nayanthra was last seen in 2016 movie Kaashmora opposite Karthi and Sri Divya. The film was written and directed by Gokul. The actress will next be seen in Dass Ramasamy's Dora. She will also be featuring in Imaikkaa Nodigal, a romantic thriller which has been written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. Atharvaa and Raashi Khanna are a part of the project too. Her other releases this year include - Aramm, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam and Ner Vazhi.