Spyder: First Look Of Mahesh Babu's Next Film With A R Murugadoss Revealed

Here's the first look of Spyder:
#SPYderFirstLookhttps://t.co/ocDvwPaFbu#Mahesh23FLDay@urstrulyMahesh@ARMurugadoss@Rakulpreet@Shibasishsarkar@RelianceEnt@NVRCinema? SpyderTheMovie (@spyderthemovie) April 12, 2017
Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu shared more posters featuring himself in crisp formals:
#SPYderFirstLook@urstrulyMahesh@ARMurugadoss@Rakulpreet@Shibasishsarkar@RelianceEnt@NVRCinema@baraju_SuperHitpic.twitter.com/40uTeZmLf3? SpyderTheMovie (@spyderthemovie) April 12, 2017
#SPYderFirstLook@urstrulyMahesh@ARMurugadoss@Rakulpreet@Shibasishsarkar@RelianceEnt@NVRCinema@baraju_SuperHitpic.twitter.com/mMfChH123R? SpyderTheMovie (@spyderthemovie) April 12, 2017
Actress Rakul Preet Singh will co-star with Mahesh Babu in Spyder and will portray the role of a medical student. Sharing her experience of working with the Akira director, Rakul had told iflickz: "A R Murugadoss tops the list of directors I always wanted to work with. He is a very sensible director He makes commercial films and yet every film gives out a message directly or indirectly. He makes wholesome cinema with a mix of commercial and social elements and at the same time keeps audiences at the edge of their seats in thrilling anticipation. Mahesh Babu is the biggest super star in South. Both coming together for me in this one project is the best thing that could happen for me."
Shot extensively in Vietnam, Mahesh Babu's upcoming film will mark his debut in Tamil cinema, when it releases in other South Indian languages.