SS Rajamouli Likely To Cast Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth For Mahabharata. Details Here

"Rajamouli is currently busy with Baahubali 2, but he is thrilled about Mahabharata. He wants to take Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal on board for this project. He is yet to decide on the characters these stars will portray," Bollywood Life quoted a source as saying.
Rajamouli has reportedly zeroed in on a cast comprising actors from Bollywood and the southern film industry because he wants the film to cater to a wider audience. Rajamouli's ambitious project will reportedly be shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Earlier last year, Aamir Khan confessed that that he is a "huge fan" of the director and that he would love to collaborate with him, reported news agency IANS. Surprisingly, the 51-year-old actor mentioned a probable movie on Mahabharata in his statement. "I'm a huge fan of Rajamouli's work and if he ever plans to make Mahabharata, I'd love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna," he told IANS.
This is the first time Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will share screen space together. Ahead of the release of Dangal, Aamir revealed that he missed a possible collaboration with Rajinikanth. Aamir, who approached Rajinikanth to dub for Dangal, said: "I did approach Rajini sir and he loved the film. After discussing with him both he and I felt that his voice is too recognisable. He is so popular that his voice won't suit my face. We both felt that. But he loved the film. He was very encouraging," he told Indian Express.
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning continues to be the highest grossing Southern film and stars actors Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty, all of who will reprise their roles in the second part. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan rounded off 2016 on a blockbuster note with wrestling drama Dangal. He will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Gangster drama Kabali was Rajinikanth's last movie. He is currently awaiting the release of 2.0.