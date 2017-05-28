Superstar Rajinikanth Begins Shooting For Kaala Karikaalan In Mumbai

Superstar Rajinikanth's #kaala Telugu and Hindi first look posters. pic.twitter.com/q4SldoXrUN? Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017
On Saturday, the 66-year-old actor was spotted at Mumbai airport.
According to reports, the makers have built a replica of Mumbai's Dharavi slum in Chennai, where major portion of the film will be shot.
"On a budget of nearly Rs 5 crore, a set of Dharavi slum has been recreated for the film. Major portion of the film will be shot here," IANS quoted a source as saying.
Actress Huma Qureshi will reportedly play Rajinikanth's love interest in Kaala Karikaalan. "The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen presence as it's a performance-oriented role. Huma will play Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited and will start prepping for the role soon," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.