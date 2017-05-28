Advertisement
Superstar Rajinikanth Begins Shooting For Kaala Karikaalan In Mumbai

Superstar Rajinikanth has begun shooting for his upcoming Tamil film Kaala Karikaalan in Mumbai. The movie will be produced by Wunderbar Films established by Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush and his daughter Aishwaryaa

  | May 28, 2017 13:03 IST (New Delhi)
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth in the poster of Kaala (Image courtesy: Dhanush)

  • Kaala Karikaalan will be directed by Pa Ranjith
  • "This will be a week-long schedule," said a source
  • Source: Makers will shoot scenes that require Mumbai as the backdrop
On Saturday, the 66-year-old actor was spotted at Mumbai airport.

According to reports, the makers have built a replica of Mumbai's Dharavi slum in Chennai, where major portion of the film will be shot.

"On a budget of nearly Rs 5 crore, a set of Dharavi slum has been recreated for the film. Major portion of the film will be shot here," IANS quoted a source as saying.

Actress Huma Qureshi will reportedly play Rajinikanth's love interest in Kaala Karikaalan. "The makers were looking for someone with a strong screen presence as it's a performance-oriented role. Huma will play Rajinikanth's love interest. She is really excited and will start prepping for the role soon," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.
 

 

