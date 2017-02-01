Suriya Says Singam Franchise A Milestone In His Career

Talking about his experience on the sets of the film with director Hari, who is known for his expertise in action genre in Tamil cinema, Suriya told IANS: "It has been a memorable one. There's never been a bitter moment in our relationship. As director and actor, we understand and complement each other very well."
"I'm still in awe of the pace at which he works. You feel like you're always on the toes on his set. Usually, you shoot three or four shots in a day when you're working with any director. With Hari, we could shoot 90 shots in a single day and without compromising on the output." Suriya added.
The actor told IANS that Si3 has not been made to cash in on the success of the previous two sequels. "Hari and I had originally planned to work on another script. However, fans requested we collaborate for the third part of 'Singam', and we obliged. Luckily, Hari had another script ready and we were good to go right away."Nandha actor said.
Promos of Suriya's film SI3 promise action packed fun for the audiences and the actor shared that he enjoyed shooting for action sequences. "Thanks to the excitement of stunt master Kanal Kannan, shooting action scenes was so much fun," he said.
Si3 is written and directed by Hari and is set to be released on February 9.
(With IANS inputs)