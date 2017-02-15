Suriya To Reunite With Director Hari For Singam 4

Here's Mr Bala's tweet:
Ahead of the release of the action-packed film Si3, Suriya told IANS that he considers Singam franchise a milestone in his career. "When I look back at my career, the Singam franchise as a brand stands out. It has been a milestone, because it helped me reach the masses. Naturally, I'm very excited about the third part."
. @Suriya_offl 's #Si3 's Opening Weekend (Feb 9th - 12th) WW BO (Tamil and Telugu) would be around 77 Crs.. Tamil - Excellent Tel - Good! pic.twitter.com/Y31Bs2XF45? Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 14, 2017
Talking about his relationship with director Hari, Suriya told IANS: "It has been a memorable one. There's never been a bitter moment in our relationship. As director and actor, we understand and complement each other very well."
The actor also gifted a car to Mr Hari as a token of appreciation for the success of Si3:
Suriya, who made his debut in 1997 with Nerukku Ner, is currently shooting for Thaana Serndha Kootam. Meanwhile, the actor also dubbed few sequences for the Tamil version of Rana Daggubati's film Ghazi.
(With IANS inputs)