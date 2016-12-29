Suriya's Singam 3: Will There Be A Hindi Remake?

Action, aplenty
According to producer Gnanavel Raja, the film has a fresh plot and a swanky NRI villain in the form of Thakur Anoop Singh. The villain is meaner and more daunting than ever before, raising the thrill of a fight with Suriya, especially in the climax scenes in the Thalakonam forests. The stunts of the film are supposed to be high-octane under the supervision of director Hari. "Audiences will see a whole range of stunts, right from car chases to flight chases by Suriya. Singam 3 will be even more racy than the previous two. We can't reveal more, since it will take away from the suspense," says Gnanavel.
The movie, which has a generous budget, has extensively been shot abroad. From the exotic snow clad mountains of Romania where a song has been picturised, to another song in Georgia, the unit has travelled to various terrains. Malaysia is where a large portions have been shot, giving Singam 3 an even more international feel than its predecessors.
With Ajay Devgn having starred in the Hindi remakes earlier, will Singam 3 too be remade soon? Producer Gnanavel is tight-lipped but admits, "We are negotiating on the Hindi remake as we have been approached by Bollywood filmmakers. Singam 3 is a fresh script and the Hindi version too will be fresh. It may have a new hero in Hindi, depending on who gets the remake rights from us."
