Tabu To Play Mother To Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni In His Next Film: Reports

Tabu, who is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, is all set to play mother to Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni in an untitled film

  | June 03, 2017 17:32 IST (New Delhi)
Tabu

Tabu is making a comeback in Telugu film industry after a decade (Image courtesy: tabutiful)

Highlights

  • Tabu was reportedly approached for the film a few months ago
  • The untitled film will go on floors next month
  • Tabu and Nagarjuna have co-starred in three films together
Tabu, who is currently filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again, is all set to play mother to Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni in an untitled film, reports mid-day. Akhil is the younger son of superstar Nagarjuna. "Tabu was approached for the project a few months ago. After going through the script, she immediately gave her nod. Other cast members will be locked by this weekend. One can expect an official announcement within a fortnight. The film will roll next month with a 30-day schedule in Hyderabad," mid-day quoted a source as saying. The film will be directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Nagarjuna.

Tabu and Nagarjuna, co-stars of films such as Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide, were rumoured to have been dating in the 90s.

With the film, Tabu will return to the Telugu Film industry after almost a decade. She was last seen in Pandurangadu, which released in 2008. The film was produced by K. Krishna Mohana Rao and starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sneha and Tabu in the lead roles.

Times Of India reports that the makers of Tabu and Akhil Akkineni's movie are considering to name the film as Ekkada Ekkada Undo Taraka.

Meanwhile, Tabu's next Hindi film is Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arshad Warsi. Golmaal series have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again will be the fourth film in the series, which began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited 2006. Golmaal Again is scheduled to release this year on Diwali.
 

 

