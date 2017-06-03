Tabu To Play Mother To Nagarjuna's Son Akhil Akkineni In His Next Film: Reports

Tabu and Nagarjuna, co-stars of films such as Ninne Pelladata and Aavida Maa Aavide, were rumoured to have been dating in the 90s.
With the film, Tabu will return to the Telugu Film industry after almost a decade. She was last seen in Pandurangadu, which released in 2008. The film was produced by K. Krishna Mohana Rao and starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sneha and Tabu in the lead roles.
Times Of India reports that the makers of Tabu and Akhil Akkineni's movie are considering to name the film as Ekkada Ekkada Undo Taraka.
Meanwhile, Tabu's next Hindi film is Golmaal Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arshad Warsi. Golmaal series have been hugely successful at the box office. Golmaal Again will be the fourth film in the series, which began with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited 2006. Golmaal Again is scheduled to release this year on Diwali.