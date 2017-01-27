Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia Is Excited For Pelli Choopulu Remake. Here's Why

Tamannaah: "I am a Gautham Menon-fan. I have wanted to work with him ever since I can remember. I love the way he treats his movies. Moreover, I love the way the female character is always strong in his films"

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah's film is produced by Gautham Menon. (Image courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

The year seems to have begun on a good note for Tamannaah Bhatia. She is shooting in Chennai for a film opposite Silambarasan and she also announced her next project - Tamil remake of the Telugu rom-com Pelli Choopulu. Tamannaah talked about her latest project. The remake of Pelli Choopulu will be produced by Gautham Vasudev Menon. For Tamannaah, it's a double whammy for not only is she looking forward to working in a hit rom-com, but also teaming up with Gautham Menon, whom she has always admired. "I am a Gautham Menon-fan. I have wanted to work with him ever since I can remember. I love the way he treats his movies. Moreover, I love the way the female character is always strong in his films," said Tamannaah.

The film will be directed by Senthil Veeraswamy. Tamannaah has had a long script discussion with the team, "Gautham is very simple and approachable and I am very fond of his entire team. We gel very well. So I am really looking forward to the shoot."

Apart from being part of a Gautham Menon production, Tamannaah is thrilled about shooting for a rom-com with a meaty role, "Pelli Choopulu is a very nice story and I love the character of the female lead. Also, it will be nice to do a rom-com after so long."

On why she signed up for the film, Tamannaah said: "For me, when I decide to do any remake it's mainly because the original influences me in a positive way and empowers me after I watch the movie."

So has she seen the original film?

"I watched Pelli Choopulu once. But I will not watch it again, so that I can bring a freshness to it when I perform. I feel, in a remake it's important to retain the essence of the original film but bring your own freshness to it as well," said Tamannaah.

