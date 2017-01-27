Tamannaah Bhatia Is Excited For Pelli Choopulu Remake. Here's Why

The film will be directed by Senthil Veeraswamy. Tamannaah has had a long script discussion with the team, "Gautham is very simple and approachable and I am very fond of his entire team. We gel very well. So I am really looking forward to the shoot."
Apart from being part of a Gautham Menon production, Tamannaah is thrilled about shooting for a rom-com with a meaty role, "Pelli Choopulu is a very nice story and I love the character of the female lead. Also, it will be nice to do a rom-com after so long."
On why she signed up for the film, Tamannaah said: "For me, when I decide to do any remake it's mainly because the original influences me in a positive way and empowers me after I watch the movie."
So has she seen the original film?
"I watched Pelli Choopulu once. But I will not watch it again, so that I can bring a freshness to it when I perform. I feel, in a remake it's important to retain the essence of the original film but bring your own freshness to it as well," said Tamannaah.