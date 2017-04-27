Tamil Actor Vinu Chakravarthy Dies At 72, Rajinikanth Expresses Grief

Here's Rajinikanth's tweet:
RIP Vinu Chakravarthi... my condolences to the family.? Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 27, 2017
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also mourned Viru Chakravarthy's death. "RIP #Vinuchakravarthy My heartfelt condolences to the family," he wrote.
RIP #Vinuchakravarthy My heartfelt condolences to the family.? venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 27, 2017
Trade analyst Kaushik LM wrote, "Noted Tamil actor Vinu Chakravarthy passes away at the age of 72. May his soul RIP. He had an inimitable voice & presence."
Noted Tamil actor Vinu Chakravarthy passes away at the age of 72. May his soul RIP. He had an inimitable voice & presence pic.twitter.com/TOeNQfAw2w? Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 27, 2017
Vinu Chakravarthy is best known for his films like Gopurangal Saivathillaia, Manithan, Guru Sishyan, Mappillai and Amarkalama. He also launched actress Vijayalakshmi (Silk Smitha).
He had acted in over 900 Tamil and few Malayalam and Kannada films. His Tamil film Muni, which released in 2007, was the actor's 1000th movie. Vinu Chakravarthy last appeared 2014 Tamil film Vaaya Moodi Pesavum.
Vinu Chakravarthy is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
His last rites will be performed on Friday, reports IANS.
(With IANS inputs)