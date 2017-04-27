Advertisement
Tamil Actor Vinu Chakravarthy Dies At 72, Rajinikanth Expresses Grief

Tamil actor and writer Vinu Chakravarthy died on Thursday at age of 72. Rajinikanth and others mourned the actor's death

  | April 27, 2017 23:40 IST (New Delhi)
Vinu Chakravarthy

Vinu Chakravarthy has starred in more than 1,000 films (Courtesy: ThenandalFilms)

Highlights

  • "RIP Vinu Chakravarthy. My condolences to the family," wrote Rajinikanth
  • Vinu Chakravarthy began his career as a script writer
  • He launched actress Silk Smitha in films
Tamil actor and writer Vinu Chakravarthy, who had starred in more than 1,000 films, died on Thursday. He was 72. Mr Chakravarthy died after battling three-year-long health-related issues, news agency IANS reports. Superstar Rajinikanth also tweeted about the actor's death. "RIP Vinu Chakravarthy. My condolences to the family," he wrote. In a career spanning for over 30 years, the actor had starred in more than in mostly Tamil films. He was born on December 15, 1945, in Usilampatti in Madurai district. Vinu Chakravarthy began his career as a script writer and worked under Kannada director Puttana Kanagal. Filmmaker Tiruppur Mani gave the actor his first break, a role in the Kannada film Parasangada Gendetimma, which was later remade in Tamil.

Here's Rajinikanth's tweet:
 

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also mourned Viru Chakravarthy's death. "RIP #Vinuchakravarthy My heartfelt condolences to the family," he wrote.
 

Trade analyst Kaushik LM wrote, "Noted Tamil actor Vinu Chakravarthy passes away at the age of 72. May his soul RIP. He had an inimitable voice & presence."
 

Vinu Chakravarthy is best known for his films like Gopurangal Saivathillaia, Manithan, Guru Sishyan, Mappillai and Amarkalama. He also launched actress Vijayalakshmi (Silk Smitha).

He had acted in over 900 Tamil and few Malayalam and Kannada films. His Tamil film Muni, which released in 2007, was the actor's 1000th movie. Vinu Chakravarthy last appeared 2014 Tamil film Vaaya Moodi Pesavum.

Vinu Chakravarthy is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

His last rites will be performed on Friday, reports IANS.

(With IANS inputs)

 

