Telugu Actor Nani, Wife Anjana Blessed With Baby Boy: Reports

The actor was filming Ninnu Kori before the birth of his child. "The actor came back to Hyderabad only recently after more than a month-long shooting schedule in USA. From then, he took a break to spend time with his wife," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.
Nani, 33, is best known for films like Majnu, Gentleman, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. He began his career as a radio jockey. The actor's first film was Ala Modalaindi in 2011, opposite Nithya Menen.
His next film Ninu Kori's first poster was unveiled in February. It stars Nivedita Thomas opposite Nani. This is the second time Nani and Nivetha have collaborated for the film. Their last outing was Gentleman. Ninu Kori is slated to release in July.