Telugu Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao Hospitalised, Will Undergo Surgery

"Following infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao has been admitted. He has been given ventilator support and he is reacting to the treatment well. He will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery," Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement, reported IANS.
Some of Dasari Narayana Rao's best films are Premabhishekam, Meghasandesham, Osey Ramulamma and Tata Manavadu. He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Dasari Narayana Rao won two national awards. First he received a prize for Best Feature Film in Telugu for Meghasandesam in 1982 and later in 1998 he got the Special Jury Award/Special Mention (Feature Film) for Kante Kuthurne Kanu
Dasari Narayana Rao was a member of Rajya Sabha and he was the Minister of State in Ministry of Coal.
(With IANS inputs)