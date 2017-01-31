Telugu Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao Hospitalised, Will Undergo Surgery

Filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after he complained of breathing-related problems, reported news agency IANS. On Tuesday, he was put on ventilator support following infection in lungs and kidneys and he will undergo a chest surgery, according to a statement issued by the hospital. Dasari Narayana Rao was admitted to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences on January 31. An official statement from the institute says that the 74-year-old filmmaker has to undergo a chest surgery. The National Award winning filmmaker holds a record of directing over 125 films and producing 50 other films. He has primarily made Telugu films and a few Bollywood films too."Following infection in lungs and kidneys, director Dasari Narayana Rao has been admitted. He has been given ventilator support and he is reacting to the treatment well. He will have to undergo dialysis and chest surgery," Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and CEO of KIMS, said in a statement, reported IANS.Some of Dasari Narayana Rao's best films areand. He had recently announced his plans to make a biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.Dasari Narayana Rao won two national awards. First he received a prize for Best Feature Film in Telugu forin 1982 and later in 1998 he got the Special Jury Award/Special Mention (Feature Film) forDasari Narayana Rao was a member of Rajya Sabha and he was the Minister of State in Ministry of Coal.(With IANS inputs)