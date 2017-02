The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 1: Rana Daggubati's Film Collects Rs 4 Crore

#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: 4.25 cr... Excellent word of mouth should ensure a jump in biz. ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017

#JollyLLB2 continues to dominate, despite new releases... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr. Total: 81.85 cr. India biz... Strong Weekend 2 on cards! ? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017

Actor Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack released on Friday to mediocre reviews from film critics. The film however made nearly Rs 4 crore on the first day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is one-of-its-kind as it was almost entirely shot underwater . The film adapts the mysterious sinking pf Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. Rana Daggubati plays the role of a (fictional) naval officer onboard Indian submarine S21, which was given a covert task to destroy PNS Ghazi, who in turn aimed to destroy India's INS Vikrant and capture the Vishakhapatnam port. The film releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and the Hindi version, presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions alone made Rs 1 crore.Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:also stars Taapsee Pannu as a Bangladeshi refugee, and late actor Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni as Indian Navy officers.released with two other films - Arshad Warsi'sand, starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu. Butfaces stiff competition from last week's release Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar . Akshay's film, which has entered the second week of running in theatres, collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, reports Taran Adarsh. The trade analyst has predicted a "strong weekend two" foralso stars Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor while Saurabh Shukla reprises his role from the prequelwhich released in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi in lead role.