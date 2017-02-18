Advertisement
The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 1: Rana Daggubati's Film Collects Rs 4 Crore

Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack made Rs 1 Crore in Hindi on day 1

  | February 18, 2017 14:06 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni in in The Ghazi Attack

Actor Rana Daggubati's The Ghazi Attack released on Friday to mediocre reviews from film critics. The film however made nearly Rs 4 crore on the first day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film is one-of-its-kind as it was almost entirely shot underwater. The film adapts the mysterious sinking pf Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. Rana Daggubati plays the role of a (fictional) naval officer onboard Indian submarine S21, which was given a covert task to destroy PNS Ghazi, who in turn aimed to destroy India's INS Vikrant and capture the Vishakhapatnam port. The film releases in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and the Hindi version, presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions alone made Rs 1 crore.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
 

The Ghazi Attack also stars Taapsee Pannu as a Bangladeshi refugee, and late actor Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni as Indian Navy officers.

The Ghazi Attack released with two other films - Arshad Warsi's Irada and Running Shaadi, starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu. But The Ghazi Attack faces stiff competition from last week's release Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar. Akshay's film, which has entered the second week of running in theatres, collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, reports Taran Adarsh. The trade analyst has predicted a "strong weekend two" for Jolly LLB 2.
 

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor while Saurabh Shukla reprises his role from the prequel Jolly LLB which released in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi in lead role.

