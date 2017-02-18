The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 1: Rana Daggubati's Film Collects Rs 4 Crore

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#TheGhaziAttack Fri 1.65 cr. Note: Hindi version... All versions: 4.25 cr... Excellent word of mouth should ensure a jump in biz.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017
The Ghazi Attack also stars Taapsee Pannu as a Bangladeshi refugee, and late actor Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni as Indian Navy officers.
The Ghazi Attack released with two other films - Arshad Warsi's Irada and Running Shaadi, starring Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu. But The Ghazi Attack faces stiff competition from last week's release Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar. Akshay's film, which has entered the second week of running in theatres, collected Rs 4 crore on Friday, reports Taran Adarsh. The trade analyst has predicted a "strong weekend two" for Jolly LLB 2.
#JollyLLB2 continues to dominate, despite new releases... [Week 2] Fri 4.14 cr. Total: 81.85 cr. India biz... Strong Weekend 2 on cards!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi and Annu Kapoor while Saurabh Shukla reprises his role from the prequel Jolly LLB which released in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi in lead role.