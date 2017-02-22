The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 5: Rana Daggubati's Film Holds 'Steady'

Mr Taran Adarsh also broke down the box office totals for us and said Rana Daggubati's film made Rs 4.25 crores on Friday, Rs 5.25 crores on Saturday, Rs 6.25 crores on Sunday, Rs 3.65 crores on Monday, 3.15 crores on Tuesday. Taran Adarsh's overall verdict on The Ghazi Attack's box office performance is "steady."
#TheGhaziAttack - All versions: Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 5.25 cr, Sun 6.25 cr, Mon 3.65 cr, Tue 3.15 cr. Total: Rs 22.55 cr.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2017
#TheGhaziAttack is STEADY... Fri 1.65 cr, Sat 2.25 cr, Sun 2.80 cr, Mon 1.55 cr, Tue 1.50 cr. Total: Rs 9.75 cr... Note: Hindi version.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2017
The Ghazi Attack released alongside movies like Arshad Warsi's thriller Irada and Taapsee and Amit Sadh's romantic comedy< i>Running Shaadi. This is also the 32-year-old actor's first film after Bangalore Naatkal and he indulged in extensive underwater training for this movie. Rana plays the role of Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma in the film, which is based on the sinking of Pakistan Submarine PNS Ghazi by India's INS Rajput during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war.
Talking about the film, Rana told iflickz.com, "For the first time in our cinema, you will see daring underwater stunts. We shot for them for 12 days taking all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in the Olympic pool, large parts of the underwater stunts were shot in the oceans off the coast of Vizag."
The Ghazi Attack also stars Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions distributed the Hindi version of the film.