Advertisement
HomeRegional

The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 5: Rana Daggubati's Film Holds 'Steady'

The Ghazi Attack: Rana Daggubati's film has completed its run for five days at the theatres

  | February 22, 2017 16:53 IST (New Delhi)
The Ghazi Attack

The Ghazi Attack: Rana Daggubati in a still from the film

The Ghazi Attack, starring Rana Daggubati and Taapsee Pannu, has summed up Rs 22.55 crores at the box office, our of which, the Hindi version of the film has contributed Rs 9.75 crores, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. India's first ever underwater war drama, The Ghazi Attack, released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on February 17 and scored the highest on Sunday with a collection of Rs 6.25 crores, also reported Mr Adarsh. Directed by Sankalp Reddyy, The Ghazi Attack has completed its run for five days at the theatres and has been well received by both cine-goers and critics.

Mr Taran Adarsh also broke down the box office totals for us and said Rana Daggubati's film made Rs 4.25 crores on Friday, Rs 5.25 crores on Saturday, Rs 6.25 crores on Sunday, Rs 3.65 crores on Monday, 3.15 crores on Tuesday. Taran Adarsh's overall verdict on The Ghazi Attack's box office performance is "steady."
 
 

The Ghazi Attack released alongside movies like Arshad Warsi's thriller Irada and Taapsee and Amit Sadh's romantic comedy< i>Running Shaadi. This is also the 32-year-old actor's first film after Bangalore Naatkal and he indulged in extensive underwater training for this movie. Rana plays the role of Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander Arjun Verma in the film, which is based on the sinking of Pakistan Submarine PNS Ghazi by India's INS Rajput during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war.

Talking about the film, Rana told iflickz.com, "For the first time in our cinema, you will see daring underwater stunts. We shot for them for 12 days taking all necessary precautions. While one part was shot in the Olympic pool, large parts of the underwater stunts were shot in the oceans off the coast of Vizag."

The Ghazi Attack also stars Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions distributed the Hindi version of the film.
 

Highlights

  • Rana Daggubati's film made 3.15 crores on Tuesday
  • It scored the highest on Sunday with Rs 6.25 crores
  • The Ghazi Attack is India's first ever underwater war drama
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement