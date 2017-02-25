The Ghazi Attack Box Office Collection Day 8: Rana Daggubati's Film Going 'Steady'

Here's are the official numbers of The Ghazi Attack's Day 8 collection:
#TheGhaziAttack [Week 2] Fri 90 lakhs. Total: 12.75 cr. Hindi version... ALL VERSIONS - Week 2: Fri 2.40 cr. Total: 29.65 cr. STEADY!? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017
Taran Adarsh also gave a report of Jolly LLB 2 and Rangoon's box office collections:
#JollyLLB2 [Week 3] Fri 1.75 cr. Total: 106.20 cr. India biz. HIT.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017
#Rangoon has a dismal start... Fri 6.07 cr. India biz... Will need to show massive growth on Sat Sun to sustain and survive.? taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2017
The film had released with two other films - Irada starring Arshad Warsi and Running Shaadi starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh.
The Ghazi Attack is inspired by true events. The story is about the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during Bangladesh liberation war in 1971. Sankalp Reddy marks his debut as a director with this film.
Rana Daggubati, who plays the role of a (fictional) naval officer onboard Indian submarine S21 in the film, will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion along with Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah. The film is a sequel to the 2015 blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning and is scheduled to release in April, this year.