The Ghazi Attack: The Moment When Rana Daggubati Felt "Immensely Patriotic"

The Ghazi Attack, directed by Sankalp Reddy, is a bi-lingual film which will release in Hindi and Telugu on February 17. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
The film is based on a classified case during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 when Indian submarine S21 underwent a covert mission to destroy Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi which aimed to destroy India's INS Vikrant and claim Visakhapatnam port.
Rana Daggubati plays the role of a fictionalized Lt.Commander and his team who remained underwater for 18 days to accomplish their mission. Talking about the underwater shoot, Rrana told IANS: "At the end of the 18th day, I was gasping for sunlight. When you haven't felt the sun on your face and you've been breathing recycled air for months, getting on the surface of water and on land is like freedom at last. How I missed the beautiful sunlight."
The Ghazi Attack also stars Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni and Kay Kay Menon, Nassar and late actor Om Puri in a pivotal roles.
(With IANS inputs)